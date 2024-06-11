BACK TO BLUE: Historic street markers revived

The iconic blue tiles have been part of Houston's history for over a century. After being neglected and destroyed for years, a passionate Houstonian is remaking the street markers.

HOUSTON, Texas -- The iconic blue and white mosaic tiles are returning to neighborhoods across Houston. Eric Maier of I Heart Houston is behind the revival.

"You can still go out there and see 4,000 of the originals floating around Houston in different intersections," Maier said. "Some are in great shape, some are in pretty awful shape."

Joey Sanchez launched the Blue Tile Project to document the existing street markers. Maier said he worked with Sanchez to perfect the reproduction of the tiles.

"I hope that one day we can have all the street curbs and all of the houses with Houston original blue tiles in them," Maier said.

