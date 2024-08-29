Geeky Teas & Games is a board game store that offers 800 games, loose leaf tea and a cat rescue

From DND to board games and card games, Geeky Teas & Games features themed fantasy rooms to play games with your friends.

BURBANK, Calif -- Geeky Teas & Games is not your typical board game store. Created to offer a safe place for people to play together, this community setting offers uniquely designed rooms for all sorts of hobbies.

If you're into Dungeons and Dragons, you can rent a room that's decorated like a fantasy themed pub. Or perhaps you're looking for a spookier setting, then the séance room is for you.

With over 800 board games to choose from, pick a seat from a large selection of tables available and play with your friends for fun.

Geeky Teas & Games offers a wide variety of games to join in on like Warhammer, card games like Star Wars Unlimited, and beginner sessions of DND.

"I think really, its so accessible to just come in and say hello to us," said Donna Ricci-Watts, founder of Geeky Teas & Games. "Were really friendly and someone is here who is in to your thing.

"Their always willing to teach and can maybe even learn a thing from you," said Phillip Fitchew, a frequent attendee at the store. "Its just a great spot, just very warm and friendly."



Geeky Teas & Games

900 W Alameda Ave

Burbank, CA 91506

https://www.geekyteas.com/