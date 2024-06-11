2 high school students to represent Philadelphia region for upcoming Jimmy Awards

The awards highlight the best of high school musical theatre talent and feature nominees from over 50 regions around the U.S.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two high school students from Philadelphia and Bucks County are taking their talents to the national level.

Caroline Vollmer, a recent graduate from the Girard Academic Music Program, and Cameron Krauss, a senior at Neshaminy High School, will represent the Philadelphia region at the upcoming Jimmy Awards.

Vollmer and Krauss spoke with Action News Anchor Gray Hall on what this honor means to them and their schools.

