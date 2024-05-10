WATCH VIDEOS

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Castleman Disease Collaborative Network holds annual 'Quest for a Cure' fundraiser

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, May 10, 2024 4:38AM
CDCN holds annual 'Quest for a Cure' fundraiser
Dr. David Fajgenbaum has spent over a decade spearheading the international search for a cure.

VILLANOVA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It was all about a quest for a cure in Villanova Thursday night.

The Castleman Disease Collaborative Network held its annual fundraiser.

Dr. David Fajgenbaum has spent over a decade spearheading the international search for a cure.

Thursday night's event recognized the extraordinary progress -- in research and treatment -- for this rare and often deadly disease.

Our Alicia Vitarelli served as the emcee.

6abc President and General Manager Bernie Prazenica was presented with the Glen de Vries Community Member of the Year Award.

Retired Action News anchor Jim Gardner was also there to lend his support.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW