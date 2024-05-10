Castleman Disease Collaborative Network holds annual 'Quest for a Cure' fundraiser

Dr. David Fajgenbaum has spent over a decade spearheading the international search for a cure.

VILLANOVA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It was all about a quest for a cure in Villanova Thursday night.

The Castleman Disease Collaborative Network held its annual fundraiser.

Thursday night's event recognized the extraordinary progress -- in research and treatment -- for this rare and often deadly disease.

Our Alicia Vitarelli served as the emcee.

6abc President and General Manager Bernie Prazenica was presented with the Glen de Vries Community Member of the Year Award.

Retired Action News anchor Jim Gardner was also there to lend his support.