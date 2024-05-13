Crimson Horticultural Rarities in Oakland highlights the power of plants

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Crimson Horticultural Rarities aka Crimson Hort invites all to explore a world of rare, handpicked horticultural specimen that you simply can't find anywhere.

"Crimson, Hort was opened almost 13 years ago," Allison Futeral, the owner. "Gardening was a hobby for me. I was a public health researcher in San Francisco and wanted to make a career change. And so, I went out on a limb and thought I'd open a little tiny plant shop."

Futeral added, "About four years ago, we opened this location. Much bigger has room for everything."

The Oakland-based, indoor plant boutique harnesses the power of plants by offering a wide selection of greenery along with handmade pottery and botanically-inspired goods to enrich the body and home.

"The concept is beautifully made, things that are inspired by the botanical world," shared Futeral. "Beautifully handmade goods that can become part of your home and bring you joy and make your home beautiful, from a plant to a bar soap."

Allison had a challenging upbringing, but she learned many life lessons about survival.

"I spent a couple years here actually, not being sober, and also being homeless in San Francisco, on drugs," Futeral shared. "I got sober and 30 days in, I was like, 'Oh, this is kind of cool.'"

She added, "I've been sober for 29 years, and I love my life."

Now, Allison shares her passion for plants with the Bay Area.

"I think that if you looked at this shop, you would never guess what my story is. Right?" said Futeral. "There is not a chance in the world that what I came from, I would have created this and been able to live my life the way I'm living it. But I did."

