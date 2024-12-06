24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
How ElderNet is helping to provide a safety net for older adults on the Main Line

BySarah Bloomquist WPVI logo
Tuesday, December 3, 2024 11:10PM
An organization called ElderNet has been working for nearly half a century to provide a safety net for older adults and people with disabilities.

BRYN MAWR, Pa. (WPVI) -- Volunteers, special guests and 6abc anchors and meteorologists will be answering your calls during the 6abc Dunkin' Holiday Food Drive.

It's our annual effort to help feed our neighbors.

And the need is everywhere, even on the Main Line

There are still pockets of poverty among some of the region's most affluent neighborhoods.

An organization called ElderNet has been working for nearly half a century to provide a safety net for older adults and people with disabilities.

Sarah Bloomquist reports.

