How ElderNet is helping to provide a safety net for older adults on the Main Line

An organization called ElderNet has been working for nearly half a century to provide a safety net for older adults and people with disabilities.

It's our annual effort to help feed our neighbors.

And the need is everywhere, even on the Main Line



There are still pockets of poverty among some of the region's most affluent neighborhoods.



Sarah Bloomquist reports.

