Church combining faith and fashion to help transgender community

KATY, Texas -- First Christian Church is the first LGBT-affirming church in Katy. The church offers a list of services, including the Transparent Closet, where people transitioning can get free clothes.

"We want it to feel like a safe place and we want to have anything that you could ever imagine needing in your time of transition and exploration," Reverend Heather Tolleson said.

The closet was first an idea from a church member with a transgender son. In 2019, the closet started as a small shelf and has grown to a 4,000 square feet space.

First Christian Church is located at 22101 Morton Ranch Rd in Katy.