Philadelphia legend, soul singer Frankie Beverly dies at 77

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The world is remembering music icon Frankie Beverly after the soul singer passed away on Tuesday.

His musical appeal spanned the globe, but he got his start in Philadelphia.



"He used to sing around here all the time," said Alan Mathis, a drummer and longtime resident of Germantown, where Beverly grew up.

Mathis said watching Beverly inspired him to become a drummer.



"They had like a doo-wop group," he said of Beverly's early years.

Mathis said back then, Beverly could be found practicing with his band in the basement of local homes. Even then, the singer sported his signature look: white from head to toe.



"Frankie always wore all-white. That's why I got the white hat on today," said Mathis.



Mathis placed balloons on a street sign along the 6000 block of Norwood Street, which is where Beverly grew up.

Beverly's family released a statement confirming his death but did not say what the cause was.



"I feel sad, really sad," Mathis said of Beverly's passing.



The 6000 block of Norwood Street was named after Beverly this past July. WDAS Radio Personality Ms. Patty Jackson was there.



"We came out to show him love and he loved it," she said. "He took it all in."



Jackson remembers how thankful Beverly was.



"I remember him squeezing my hand, 'You know, I love you,'" Jackson recalled.



Beverly's last show in Philadelphia on July 6 was part of his farewell tour as the 77-year-old planned to say goodbye to the stage.



"It literally was a thank you tour where you just wanted to go and touch him and say, 'Frankie, I love you,'" said Jackson.



The music of his band, Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly, has been the soundtrack to so many lives.



"My grandmom (listened to Beverly), my grandpop. Everybody was listening to it," said Jasmine McGee of Mount Airy.

She pulled up to take a photo of the street sign bearing Beverly's name as she played his music in her car.

"It's good. (He's) an icon," she said.



Even the famous were among his fans.



"Jalen Hurts was a huge Frankie Beverly fan," said Jackson.

Hurts was even spotted at the July concert at The Dell Music Center.



Beverly was inducted into the Philadelphia Music Alliance Walk of Fame in 2008. In his early music career, the Germantown High School grad worked with famed Philadelphia producer Kenny Gamble of Gamble and Huff.



The duo released a statement to Action News that read in part. "We are very saddened by Frankie Beverly's passing. He was a true legend and one of the finest soul singers coming out of Philadelphia and loved around the world."



"We don't live forever. And he had a great life! He's leaving such a great legacy," said Thomas Thompson of Somerville.



Thompson's father was in one of Beverly's bands in the early 70s.



"My dad told me Frankie was just an inspiration to everybody," said Thompson who is also a musician.



So many in Beverly's old neighborhood are thankful for the Philadelphia native who gifted the world with his music.



"A great song never dies," said Jackson.