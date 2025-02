Go ice fishing along Leaser Lake in Lehigh County

LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. (WPVI) -- In this edition of One Tank Trips, we're taking you to a place where the cold weather is welcome.



Ice Fishing can provide the opportunity to enjoy the solace of nature in a peaceful environment. Provided, of course, you bundle up.

At Leaser Lake in Lehigh County, we met a group of fishermen who enjoyed their time on the icy water.



Action news photojournalist Albert Castro takes us there.