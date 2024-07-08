Veteran helps other businesses thrive with his company Veteran Wood Co.

NEW JERSEY -- Five years ago, former police officer Mike Legregni went out to dinner, where his wife pointed out a rustic American flag hung on the wall inside the restaurant. She asked him if he could make a similar one for their own home, and he got to work doing just that.

Now, creating custom signs, vinyl prints and custom decor is Legregnis full-time job as the founder and owner of Veteran Wood Co.

Speaking about his former career as a police officer, Legregni says he often felt unfulfilled by not being able to see an issue or project through to the very end.

"When you go render aid, for the most part, or you put somebody in the back of an ambulance or you help out a family, very rarely do we see the end result of that," he explains.

Woodworking and custom sign creation, Legregni says, has offered a deeply satisfying alternative.

"Theres really a sense of satisfaction when you deliver something from start to finish, and you can show the customer, look, heres what you asked for," he says.

Legregnis customers dont only include local shops and small businesses, but even law enforcement agencies. Legregni says the project hes most proud of is when he was called on by the Capitol Police to create a memorial for an officer who died in the line of duty.

"Theres been so many impactful projects that Ive had the opportunity to work on," Legregni adds.

So that he can stay focused on the parts of being a small business owner that matter most to him, Legregni says business insurance is crucial.

"Business insurance is your number one defense against any kind of legal claim that your business may suffer," he explains. "Ive had business insurance from the first time I stepped out of my garage to go physically install something somewhere."

"I use Hiscox Business Insurance, I fully endorse them. Theyve been phenomenal to me. I look forward to many more years of their coverage."

As for advice Legregni has for other prospective small business owners, he says, "find something that you like doing and just do it. If you fail at it, try it again, and if you fail it again, do something different. Dont let your failure determine your outcome"

To learn more about Veteran Wood Co., visit their website.

