Top 6: Hispanic Heritage Month - Part 2

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A local top chef, known for tamales and tacos, is offering a special dish for Hispanic Heritage Month in this week's Top 6.

JUANA TAMALE

Juana Tamale is without question the brightest restaurant off Passyunk Ave, and Chef Jen Zavala is the obvious reason for that. She achieved quick Philly fame after a feature on Bravo's Top Chef, and remains in popularity because of the quirky Mexican menu she curated. Squeeze a little lime, and dive into what made Zavala famous in the first place, her tamales.

What I loved:

-Birria Tacos

-Birria Ramen

-Churros

In this week's Top 6, Action News' Jessica Boyington takes us on a Latin tour.

EL MEZCAL CANTINA

El Mezcal Cantina has been in the Point Breeze neighborhood of Philly for the last two years perfecting their menu while simultaneously growing the reputation for where to go to have a little fun. Here, the fun starts with mezcal and ends...well...never.

What I loved:

-El Pastor Cocktail (mezcal with roasted pineapple)

-El Pastor Pizza (marinated pork and pineapple.

-Ceviche

-Mole Enchiladas

-Molcajete (a volcanic rock bowl with cactus, steak, chicken, chorizo, shrimp, veggies, beans, and cheese)

