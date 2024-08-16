How long have red pandas been at Philadelphia Zoo? | Kids' questions

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In this week's edition of 6abc's, we took the segment on the road to the oldest zoo in the country -- the Philadelphia Zoo.

Young Zakiyyah wants to know how long red pandas have been in the city.

Chris Manda is the manager of education programs at the zoo. He says the red pandas have been here since 1922, so over 100 years.

"Currently we have Honey, Lucy and Khumbie," said Manda.

Another fun fact that Manda shared with us - it turns out that red pandas are not related to giant pandas and are closer to us humans than most people think.

