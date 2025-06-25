24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

How SEPTA's hot weather protocols preserve system and its infrastructure

Leland Pinder Image
ByLeland Pinder WPVI logo
Wednesday, June 25, 2025 3:38AM
How SEPTA's hot weather protocols preserve the system, infrastructure
How SEPTA's hot weather protocols preserve system and its infrastructure
Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW