K9 Falko warming hearts at Temple University Hospital

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temple Police Department's K9 Falko is a beloved face on the school's campus.



Now, workers at the university's hospital also can't get enough of him.

His visits have become therapeutic for the hard-working staff and first responders on the frontlines.



Action News' Tom Kretschmer has the story about how an entire hospital has fallen for Falko.