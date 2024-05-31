Local authorities beef up security ahead of Philadelphia's Pride events

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There's an extra emphasis on security this year, as the Feds warn of foreign terrorist organizations potentially targeting Pride events across the country, including here in Philadelphia because of the size of the crowds.

Philadelphia Pride festivities are some of the most attended in the country and because of the FBI's warning, the Philadelphia Police Department is beefing up their already expansive foot patrol in Center City.

