A Marvel-ous Monster Jam!

HOUSTON, TX -- The rumble is back. Monster Jam is returning to Houston's NRG Stadium. Don't miss the U.S. debut of the Marvel Monster Trucks, Iron Man, Thor, Black Panther and the Amazing Spiderman.

"I grew up as a little kid watching Monster Jam and I dressed up as Spiderman so having the two come together is absolutely wild. I'm just a big kid driving a 12,000 pound Monster Truck flying high through the sky," Monster Truck driver Camden Murphy says with a smile.

Monster Jam is an edge-of-your-seat experience for the drivers and the fans. Add in the Marvel Superheroes and it takes the ride to a whole new level!

"We all grew up watching superheroes, to be behind the wheel of Iron Man is a dream come true," said Iron Man Monster Truck driver Brandon Arthur, "We are doing stuff in the trucks we shouldn't be doing. You pay for the whole seat, but you'll only be using the edge."

It's fun for the entire family, so buckle up for a Monster Jam Marvel weekend spin!

"If you've never been to Monster Jam, you have to come," said Murphy. "I guarantee you, I promise you, if it's your first time, it will never be your last."

