100-year-old WWII veteran remembers fallen friends on Memorial Day

VALLEY FORGE, Pennsylvania -- Jack Goodrich, a 100-year-old veteran of World War II, delivered a moving speech at a Memorial Day service in Valley Forge earlier this year.

In it, he paid a special tribute to his two childhood friends, Jim and Jack, who also became pilots but never returned home.

The service, titled 'A Choral Matins in Remembrance of Memorial Day,' is one of several held annually at the Washington Memorial Chapel on the grounds of Valley Forge.

It was followed by a picnic where the chapel's VII Rector, Father Tommy Thompson, personally served guests with his special BBQ recipe.