Top 6: Best mocktail spots in Philadelphia

For various reasons, a lot of people have decided out the booze but you don't have to completely give up the sophistication and sociability of a cocktail.

For various reasons, a lot of people have decided out the booze but you don't have to completely give up the sophistication and sociability of a cocktail.

For various reasons, a lot of people have decided out the booze but you don't have to completely give up the sophistication and sociability of a cocktail.

For various reasons, a lot of people have decided out the booze but you don't have to completely give up the sophistication and sociability of a cocktail.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dry January has become a thing and for various reasons, a lot of people have decided to keep that vibe going, cutting out the booze. But you don't have to completely give up the sophistication and sociability of a cocktail.

In this week's Top 6, Action News' Jessica Boyington sips on hand-crafted, zero-proof beverages that taste just like the real deal.