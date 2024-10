Social media team for state of New Jersey serves up sass and substance

Action News got a chance to chat with the social media squad turning New Jersey state pride into viral gold.

Action News got a chance to chat with the social media squad turning New Jersey state pride into viral gold.

Action News got a chance to chat with the social media squad turning New Jersey state pride into viral gold.

Action News got a chance to chat with the social media squad turning New Jersey state pride into viral gold.

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- If you've been on X lately, chances are you've seen the viral feed that is the official account for the state of New Jersey.

It's serving up beef, with extra wit!

And we got a chance to chat with the social media squad turning state pride into viral gold.

Christie Ileto has their story.