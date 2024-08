Beach Plum Farm in West Cape May supplies fresh food to local restaurants

It's located in West Cape May, which is less than two miles from the historic downtown area. It's also about an hour and a half away from Philadelphia.

It's located in West Cape May, which is less than two miles from the historic downtown area. It's also about an hour and a half away from Philadelphia.

It's located in West Cape May, which is less than two miles from the historic downtown area. It's also about an hour and a half away from Philadelphia.

It's located in West Cape May, which is less than two miles from the historic downtown area. It's also about an hour and a half away from Philadelphia.

WEST CAPE MAY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- On this edition of One Tank Trips, Action News visited a farm in New Jersey.

It's not just any farm, though, as it offers a feast for all your senses.

Beach Plum Farm is a working farm that produces fresh food for local restaurants.

It's located in West Cape May, which is less than two miles from the historic downtown area. It's also about an hour and a half away from Philadelphia.

Action News Photojournalist Dan Sheridan has more in the video above.