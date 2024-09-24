WATCH LIVE

Fighter's Heaven near Deer Lake, Pennsylvania highlights Muhammad Ali's legacy

ByTom Kretschmer, Bill Hartung WPVI logo
Tuesday, September 24, 2024 9:58PM
DEER LAKE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- On this edition of One Tank Trip, Action News took a ride to visit the history of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali.

Many people know Ali, but a lesser-known fact is that he opened his own training camp in Pennsylvania, where he prepared for some of his most memorable fights.

Now, that training camp has become a museum honoring Ali's legacy.

Ali nicknamed the site "Fighter's Heaven."

It's located in the hills above Deer Lake about an hour and a half west of Philadelphia.

Action News Photojournalist Tom Kretschmer got a look at Muhammad Ali's Deer Lake Training Camp with help from the amazing editing skills of Bill Hartung.

