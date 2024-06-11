WATCH LIVE

Get a giant dose of cuteness at alpaca farm at the Jersey Shore

ByLee Anne Kayati WPVI logo
Tuesday, June 11, 2024 9:53PM
Alpacas on Allaire is a farm that is home to a happy herd of female alpacas.

WALL TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- On this edition of One Tank Trip, Action News took a drive to the Jersey Shore.

This trip wasn't for sun and sand, but for a giant dose of cuteness.

It's located in Wall Township, which is less than an hour and a half away from Philadelphia.

The farm is open on weekends for limited hours in the summer, but it's worth planning the trip.

Action News Photojournalist Lee Anne Kayati has more information in the video above.

