WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

The Da Vinci Science Center in Allentown, Pa. combines creativity and curiosity

ByAlbert Castro WPVI logo
Tuesday, July 2, 2024 9:53PM
Da Vinci Science Center in Allentown combines creativity, curiosity
The Da Vinci Science Center gives kids and adults a chance to explore everything from inventions to animatronics.

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- On this edition of One Tank Trip, Action News visited a hidden gem in the Lehigh Valley that combines creativity and curiosity.

The Da Vinci Science Center gives kids and adults a chance to explore everything from inventions to animatronics.

It even features an exhibit with real-life wildlife.

The Da Vinci Science Center is located in Allentown, Pennsylvania, which is less than an hour and a half from Philadelphia.

Action News Photojournalist Albert Castro has more in the video above.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW