ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- On this edition of One Tank Trip, Action News visited a hidden gem in the Lehigh Valley that combines creativity and curiosity.
The Da Vinci Science Center gives kids and adults a chance to explore everything from inventions to animatronics.
It even features an exhibit with real-life wildlife.
The Da Vinci Science Center is located in Allentown, Pennsylvania, which is less than an hour and a half from Philadelphia.
