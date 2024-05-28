WATCH LIVE

Drive-in theater in Lehigh County brings back the magic of movies

ByLee Anne Kayati WPVI logo
Tuesday, May 28, 2024 10:19PM
Before the days of at-home streaming, I-Max, and stadium seating, there were lawn chairs, truck beds, and movies under the stars.On this edition of One Tank Trip, Action News discovered a place where the magic of movies is an outdoor experience.

OREFIELD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- On this edition of One Tank Trip, Action News discovered a place where the magic of movies is an outdoor experience.

Before the days of at-home streaming, I-Max, and stadium seating, there were lawn chairs, truck beds, and movies under the stars.

Shankweiler's Drive-In Theater is on a mission to bring people back to those days.

It's located in Orefield, Lehigh County, which is less than an hour and a half away from Philadelphia.

Action News Photojournalist Lee Anne Kayati has more in the video above.

