Penn State Abington helps to serve the community in need

According to Philabundance, hunger is on the rise, with over 600,000 people in the Philadelphia region alone struggling with food insecurity.

According to Philabundance, hunger is on the rise, with over 600,000 people in the Philadelphia region alone struggling with food insecurity.

According to Philabundance, hunger is on the rise, with over 600,000 people in the Philadelphia region alone struggling with food insecurity.

According to Philabundance, hunger is on the rise, with over 600,000 people in the Philadelphia region alone struggling with food insecurity.

It is Giving Tuesday and the phone lines are open for the 6abc Dunkin' Holiday Food Drive Telethon.

And according to Philabundance, hunger is on the rise, with over 600,000 people in the Philadelphia region alone struggling with food insecurity.



It's a crisis impacting every zip code and all ages, from toddlers to senior citizens and college students.

Christie Ileto has more on how Penn State Abington is serving the community.