A walkout at midnight on Friday would halt all NJ Transit commuter trains impacting 350,000 riders

Talks set to resume as clock ticks toward possible NJ Transit rail strike

Talks resume on Thursday between NJ Transit and its rail engineers' union to try to reach an agreement to avert a walkout by the union early Friday.

NEW JERSEY (WPVI) -- We may be hours away from commuter chaos if New Jersey Transit rail engineers go on strike come midnight.

Talks are set to resume Thursday morning between NJ Transit and its rail engineers' union to try to reach an agreement to avert a walkout by the union early Friday.

NJ Transit is the nation's third-largest transit system, operating buses and rail in the state, providing nearly one million weekday trips.

Wages and working conditions remain the main sticking point.

Outside NJ Transit headquarters on Wednesday, members of the Brotherhood of Engineers rallied and chanted, "Millions of paid their dues; it's time to pay the train crews."

"We take a lot of pride in what we do, but we also need to put food on the table," said NJ Transit engineer Daniel Feyjoo.

Feyjoo has worked as a locomotive engineer for 19 years and was one of the workers who rallied outside the headquarters.

"We're moving people. If we mess up, there's consequences, sometimes dire consequences," Feyjoo said.

"We don't want this to be the end result. We will meet again tomorrow. Hopefully, we will get a resolution," Tom Haas, General Chairman of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers, said.

The union claims its members earn an average salary of $113,000 a year and says an agreement could be reached if agency CEO Kris Kolluri agrees to an average yearly salary of $170,000.

The union members want parity with Amtrak and the MTA.

NJ Transit leadership, though, disputes the union's data, saying the engineers have average total earnings of $135,000 annually, with the highest earners exceeding $200,000.

"What I can represent is the conversations have been constructive and we're all trying to work towards the same objective," Kolluri said. "They want to make a fair wage, I want to make sure it's fiscally responsible."

A strike would shut down the Atlantic City Rail line, and impact 350,000 commuters who work in New Jersey and New York City, many of whom try to take the train from Trenton.

But New Jersey Transit buses and the Riverline Light Rail Line would not be affected.

New Jersey Transit and BLET representatives met Monday with the National Mediation Board in Washington, D.C., to continue negotiations. There was no public BLET statement following the National Mediation Board meeting, nor did BLET immediately respond to an ABC News request for comment.

If the walkout does happen, it would be the state's first transit strike in more than 40 years.

We have posted a list of alternatives HERE, if a strike does happen.

NJ Transit will increase its bus service on some routes that are close to rail lines.

Important to note, however, NJ Transit will not offer cross-honour tickets at these park and ride locations.

There will be Amtrak service along with NJ Transit buses to and from Newark Airport at Penn Station. You'd need an Amtrak ticket to use that service.

Commuter charter bus service companies are also adding thousands of seats, available for reservations every day of the week.

