Kelly Drive closed as thousands of youth rowers compete in the Stotesbury Cup Regatta

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Kelly Drive will be closed as thousands of youth rowers compete on the Schuylkill River for the 98th Stotesbury Cup Regatta Friday and Saturday.

The two-day event is billed as the largest high school rowing competition in the world.

Thousands of young athletes from crews across the country will be competing against each other, moving their oars in unison to propel their boats through the waters of Philadelphia's Schuylkill River.

Organizers say 800 boats will hit the water at some point during this competition.

The regatta is organized by the Schuylkill Navy of Philadelphia, which is the non-profit that governs Boathouse Row and will host several events through the summer.

The organization also focuses on a year-long effort of teaching student athletes river safety and rowing techniques to prepare them for competition on a global stage.

Friday's competition goes from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and picks up again Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with finals competition beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday.