Penn unveils statue of Bert Bell, the first owner of the Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia sports icon was honored at the University of Pennsylvania on Friday night.



Action News Walter Perez attended the ceremony at Franklin Field and has more.

