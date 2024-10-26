Penn unveils statue of Bert Bell, the first owner of the Philadelphia Eagles
Saturday, October 26, 2024 4:18AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia sports icon was honored at the University of Pennsylvania on Friday night.
Bert Bell was not only a star quarterback at Penn, but he also founded the Eagles franchise.
Action News Walter Perez attended the ceremony at Franklin Field and has more.
