Pennsylvania Red Cross volunteers travel to Florida to assist with hurricane relief

Four American Red Cross volunteers from southeastern Pennsylvania have packed their bags and hit the road to bring supplies to the Sunshine State, including food, toiletries, and care kits.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At least 13 fatalities have been reported in connection with Hurricane Milton, which roared onshore on Florida's west coast as a Category 3 hurricane, bringing tornadoes, powerful winds and flooding rains.

The monster storm forced millions to evacuate and left widespread destruction across Florida.

Action News reporter Beccah Hendrickson has more.

