Philadelphia City Council allocates $1 million to address Black maternal health crisis

Experts say Black mothers are four times more likely to die or be impacted adversely during delivery or post-childbirth.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For the first time in its history, Philadelphia City Council has allocated $1 million to address the Black maternal health crisis.

Council member-at-large Kathy Gilmore Richardson is helping lead the charge, saying the investment would go to community-based organizations that are on the ground doing the work.

That includes supporting birthing people when they come home from the hospital and in-home lactation support.

