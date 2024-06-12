Philadelphia City Council allocates $1 million to address Black maternal health crisis

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For the first time in its history, Philadelphia City Council has allocated $1 million to address the Black maternal health crisis.
Experts say Black mothers are four times more likely to die or be impacted adversely during delivery or post-childbirth.
Council member-at-large Kathy Gilmore Richardson is helping lead the charge, saying the investment would go to community-based organizations that are on the ground doing the work.
That includes supporting birthing people when they come home from the hospital and in-home lactation support.
