Eagles locker room celebration after punching ticket to Super Bowl LIX

The Philadelphia Eagles celebrated in the locker room after beating the Commanders in the NFC Championship, punching their ticket to the Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Eagles have a new hype man: Rapper "Gillie Da Kid."



Players danced circles around him during their locker room celebration as he led them in a sing-along of "Blow the Whistle".



The song by rapper "Too Short" has become an anthem for Gillie outside previous Eagles games, getting the crowds fired up.