The Philadelphia Falcons are an inclusive soccer team creating a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community

Thursday, June 6, 2024 3:26PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Falcons was created to make soccer more inclusive.

The club is bringing the beautiful game to the LGBTQ+ community creating a safe space for sports and camaraderie.

The club was founded in 1989. Thirty-five years later it is still kicking with teams for all ages and all genders and all levels of play.

As Philadelphia prepares to be a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Falcons will be a resource for Pride House Philadelphia, creating an interactive map with LGBTQ+ friendly destinations for guests visiting the city from around the world.

