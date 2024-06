This Pottstown Carousel carousel is the second oldest wooden carousel in the country

POTTSTOWN, Pa -- The Historic Pottstown Carousel is the second oldest wooden carousel in the country.

The carousel was built in 1905 by the Philadelphia Toboggan Company.

It had many homes until it was dismantled sometime in the 1980s.

The remnants were later found in an old barn in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

After many years and with the efforts of volunteers, the carousel was returned to its former glory, making it the second oldest wooden carousel in The United States.