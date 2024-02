New exhibit at NJ gallery showcases pain, joy during time of racially segregated beaches

CAPE MAY, New Jersey -- Years ago, beaches throughout the nation and at the Jersey Shore were racially segregated.

A beautiful new exhibit at a gallery in Cape May looks back at those years and the joy that was found in a painful time of history.

Action News Photojournalist Dan Sheridan has more on the story.