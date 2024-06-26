PLAINSBORO TOWNSHIP, New Jersey -- The halls of the Maplewood at Princeton are being filled with the sweet sound of seniors achieving a childhood dream or rediscovering a long-lost passion.
All the magic happens thanks to 15-year-old Pranayaa Jeyaraman, a Woodbridge Academy Magnet School student teaching seniors a few tricks on the piano.
Jeyaraman was inspired to become a volunteer instructor after seeing her cousin doing the same thing.
Watch the video above to hear from her and a couple of the seniors who are now making music come alive at their fingertips.