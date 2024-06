SEPTA Spotlight: How Keith Scruggs, mechanic at Wayne Junction Shop, keeps train cars running

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News is highlighting Philadelphia's essential transit workers who go above and beyond in a new segment called SEPTA Spotlight.

On this edition, we met with Keith Scruggs. He's a second-class mechanic at the Wayne Junction Shop in the city's Germantown neighborhood.

Scruggs plays a crucial role in keeping train cars running on a daily basis.

Photojournalist Tom Kretschmer has more on Scruggs and his work in the video above.