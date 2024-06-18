Smith Memorial Arch is a hidden Philadelphia gem that honors Pennsylvania's Civil War heroes

PHILADELPHIA -- The Smith Memorial Arch recognizes over 80 Pennsylvanians who fought and contributed to the victory of the Union Army during the Civil War.

This arch was funded in 1891 by Richard Smith, a Philadelphian who made a fortune in his lifetime as an entrepreneur.

Within his will, he wished for the construction of a monument dedicated to preserving the legacies of those who served, to be built upon his demise.

Smith funded this effort with what would now be over a half of a million dollars, in today's currency.

Typically, people will drive between the monument, often missing the opportunity to stop and acknowledge the history in front of them.

The memorial consists of intricate sculptures, inscriptions, busts, equestrian figures and other statues.

Within the monument, there is a semicircular bench, where people can sit and experience the work.

For an even more interactive experience, people can sit on either end of the bench and whisper to each other.