Unique team of tricycle mechanics keep the mail moving in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Inside a massive Southwest Philadelphia USPS facility, it's looking like the North Pole.



Santa's helpers are hard at work making sure everyone gets their gifts in time.

Action News editor Bill Hartung and photographer Tom Kretschmer introduce us to the unique team of tricycle mechanics who put the pedal to the medal and keep the mail rolling.