SOW/SEW Studio sows seeds of sustainability through upcycled fashion

From sports-themed bucket hats to personalized button down shirts, SOW/SEW Studio is dedicated to developing custom upcycled clothing.

From sports-themed bucket hats to personalized button down shirts, SOW/SEW Studio is dedicated to developing custom upcycled clothing.

From sports-themed bucket hats to personalized button down shirts, SOW/SEW Studio is dedicated to developing custom upcycled clothing.

From sports-themed bucket hats to personalized button down shirts, SOW/SEW Studio is dedicated to developing custom upcycled clothing.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Teacher-turned-fashion designer Christin Alegre is sowing seeds of sustainability through her passion for sewing.

Her brand SOW/SEW Studio is dedicated to developing custom upcycled clothing from fabric remnants.

"The first part of 'Sow,' s-o-w, stands for sowing seeds...I want to educate our community on how to use unwanted fabrics in order to make stuff that you actually want to wear every day," shared Alegre.

She added, "'Sew,' s-e-w, stands for sewing because I love sewing."

From sports-themed bucket hats to personalized button down shirts, Alegre developed an interest in design during her senior year of high school.

"My mom and I were looking for prom dresses and all of the prom dresses were way out of our budget," recalled Alegre. "I fell in love with this $500 prom dress, and my mom was like, 'I don't think we can have that right now, but I can try to make it for you.'"

Alegre picked out fabrics and her mother crafted the prom dress of her dreams using a starter sewing machine.

"She just made magic happen, so she is definitely a big inspiration as to why I even started sewing," Alegre expressed.

Last year, Alegre made a career change to pursue the development of her own brand for the greater good. Today, she hopes that each reworked piece inspires the wearer to decentralize fast fashion.

"My eventual goal is to have a thrift store," said Alegre. "We're giving that garment another chance to see the light of day rather than see the landfill."

She added, "I'm doing it, but I can maybe influence other people to do the same."

For more information and to order a custom piece, visit here.