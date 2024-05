A look at how Wildwood is preparing for the summer season

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Summer is just around the corner.

As the days and hours to Memorial Day get closer, workers are taking advantage of every second.

Beaches and boardwalks up and down the shore will soon be packed with people.

Action News reporter Sharifa Jackson made a stop in Wildwood to see how the shore town is preparing for the season ahead.