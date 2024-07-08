Why FX's 'The Bear' resonates with staff at beloved local restaurant Rolo's

Welcome to Rolo's, the restaurant beloved by one of the stars from the cast of FX's "The Bear".

NEW YORK -- Speaking about the hit show, Rolos Head Chef and Co-owner Rafiq Salim said, "The Bear is the best depiction of a restaurant kitchen that I've seen so far."

Rolos is a wood-fired bar and grill known for inventive takes on beloved classics, like a two-sheet lasagna verde and double cheeseburger served with a whole pickled pepper, both of which are fan favorites.

Rafiq says their goal is to specialize in food that is "hot, well-seasoned, and hopefully, on time," an experience not unlike the one White's character, Chef Carmy Berzatto, seeks to deliver in his own restaurant.

Jeremy Allen White's passionate portrayal of the equally lauded and troubled chef has resonated with viewers of all backgrounds; restaurant staffers, like the team at Rolos, are no exception.

"It's also something me and my friends who all are industry have really bonded over, and we get to watch it together and have these in-depth conversations about emotional well-being," says Caroline Johnson, a line cook at Rolos.

"Personally, I've always identified with Marcus," added Justin Morris, a grill cook at Rolos. "To watch him go from where he's been to where he is now has kind of paralleled with mine. It's a good feeling to watch him taking steps forward and watching myself do so as well."

As for the show's impact, Johnson hopes it will encourage viewers to walk away with more empathy and kindness for the folks who work in all aspects of the restaurant industry.

"I hope people take away to really be kind to restaurant industry people and really be respectful of what we're trying to do, and see how much we put into this. It's not just physical work and hours, but it's emotional labor. And we do it because we love it, and we're passionate about it."

All episodes of FX's 'The Bear' season 3 are now streaming on Hulu.

