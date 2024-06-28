You can "milk cows", make ice cream and more at the Turkey Hill Experience

Calling all ice cream lovers: At the Turkey Hill Experience, you can create your own virtual ice cream flavor, enjoy a myriad of samples and learn how ice cream is made.

COLUMBIA, Pennsylvania -- The Turkey Hill Experience offers visitors the opportunity to sample all the flavors the company makes and a bonus - and even make some of your own.

Visitors can experience how ice cream is made with interactive sets and exhibits as well as star in their very own commercial!

There are mechanical cows to milk and the opportunity to develop your very own flavor ideas.

The taste lab allows visitors to make their own ice cream, choosing a base, adding the flavor, and mixing in delicious inclusions.

All while learning ice cream 101.

For more information, you can visit the website.