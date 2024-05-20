5 vacation saving tips

A mom on TikTok is helping us all out by providing tips on how we can all save money for vacations..

A mom on TikTok is helping us all out by providing tips on how we can all save money for vacations, so much money, in fact, that maybe you can afford to take a second vacation.

Money mentor, Elyse, recommends taking your own lunch, snacks, and drinks. Get a cooler and pack it every single day.

You can also save money by visiting a national park. You can walk around all the sites in Washington D.C., for instance, for free!

Another money-saving tip is to stay with friends. You can also repay the favor by inviting friends to stay with you.

You can also make dinner together instead of eating out.

Also, cool off with sprinklers or at a splash pad. Many cities offer free splash pads. Playing in the sprinkler or the hose is also just as much fun.

Make sure you check out "Buy Nothing" and other local freebie groups on social media for summer clothes, gear and equipment.