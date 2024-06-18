How a Villanova entrepreneur is making his mark in sports marketing

At just 23 years old, Villanova entrepreneur Jack Adler is making his mark in sports marketing. He's helping college athletes and businesses navigate a brand-new game.

He's helping college athletes and businesses navigate a brand-new game.

Just three years ago, the landscape of college athletics saw a massive change, and now the business of marketing college athletes is booming.

In 2021, the NCAA adopted a name, image and likeness policy, known as NIL, allowing college athletes to make money using themselves as a marketing tool.

Adler has been on the cutting edge of NIL marketing since the very beginning, and now his company Out2Win Sports has come up with an innovative way to match college athletes with prospective businesses looking for that "perfect fit."

