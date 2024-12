Adam Joseph set to host West Chester Christmas parade

We are continuing our holiday adventures with the annual West Chester Christmas parade

We are continuing our holiday adventures with the annual West Chester Christmas parade

We are continuing our holiday adventures with the annual West Chester Christmas parade

We are continuing our holiday adventures with the annual West Chester Christmas parade

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- We are continuing our holiday adventures with the annual West Chester Christmas parade

Meteorologist Adam Joseph will be hosting the parade and shared this preview.