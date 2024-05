West Chester University holds retirement party for therapy dog 'Muddy Puddles'

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- There was a special retirement party at West Chester University on Monday.

It was all for the university's therapy dog "Muddy Puddles."

Fifteen other therapy dogs came to celebrate their furry buddy.

Students and staff decorated cupcakes with dog bones and signed cards for the retiree.

The event coincides with the university's last day of classes, which can be a stressful time for students.