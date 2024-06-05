Lehigh County veterinarian and his dog become social media sensations

West Lehigh Veterinary Care is going viral after a post showing the efforts the team is willing to take to make the pets they care for comfortable.

BREININGSVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- How do you reach people nowadays? Social media of course.

That's the strategy a new Lehigh Valley veterinarian is using.

West Lehigh Veterinary Care, which just opened two months ago in Breiningsville, created a post on Friday that has already reached nearly 11 million views.

In it, Dr. Tim Mosebey shows the efforts he and his team are willing to take to make the pets they care for comfortable.

He says it's not uncommon for some dogs to have a fear of men.

The video shows Dr. Mosebey donning a wig, taking on a new appearance to check with a dog.

It was all part of a skit featuring Dr. Mosebey's dog Rosie.

Receptionist Brook Furhman is the mastermind producer.

Furhman knows a thing or two about TikTok.

Her cat videos have millions of views.