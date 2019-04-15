Vigil held for dirt biker fatally struck by driver in Port Richmond

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A vigil was held Sunday night for a man killed while riding his dirt bike in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia.Philadelphia police say 32-year-old Stacy Clark was hit by a car while riding the bike Friday afternoon in the 1900 block of East Allegheny Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.Sunday in North Philadelphia, dozens of people came out to remember Stacy's life, some even holding pictures of him during the vigil.Police say the second driver involved in the accident was taken to the hospital in stable condition.The crash remains under investigation.