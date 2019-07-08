Family, friends gather to remember man kidnapped, killed in Camden

Curtis Jenkins III went missing on July 1. Police say he was kidnapped and later killed.
On Sunday, family and friends gathered to celebrate what would have been his 21st birthday.
"It's been a long week and real hard for us to get through this, but I feel like together we're stronger," said Sydney Dee, a friend of Curtis.
Police believe Jenkins, who worked in Camden's clerk's office and had a side business selling home-cooked meals, was lured to his death. Sources say his father received a photo of Jenkins after the captors demanded ransom.
On Sunday night, his English teachers read a paper Jenkins wrote, telling them he discovered his purpose was to make people happy.
Police arrested and charged 32-year-old Brandon Beverly with Jenkins' murder.
Authorities are still searching for a man who they believe committed a robbery with Beverly. They won't say if he is connected to Jenkins' killing.
Jenkins' aunt had a message for those at the vigil.
"I encourage you guys to lift our youth up, give somebody a hug, tell them how special they look. Tell them how beautiful they are," she said.
Curtis Jenkins III was the grandson of Camden City Council President Curtis Jenkins.