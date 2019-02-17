PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Police are still looking for the person who shot Tauhid Collins on Friday. On Sunday night, on the street where he was killed, more than 100 people gathered in his memory.
At his mother's insistence, the vigil for 17-year-old was kicked off by playing some of his original music.
Chapo was his rap name but his mother remembered her son as a boy with many friends.
"It was an absolute honor to be his mother," said Nikia Collins. "It was an absolute honor to meet half of you through Tauhid because again I say Tauhid was a special kind."
Nikia Collins says Friday was the best and worst day of her life, graduating from nursing school and then losing her son hours later.
"That picture of me and him for my graduation is the last picture that I will ever take with my son," she said.
Police say he was shot multiple times around 10:45 p.m. Friday night on the 5800 block of Angora Terrace. It's where dozens came to remember him, it's also the street where he grew up.
"He was a phenomenal child, very respectful, helped his mother, took care of his brothers and sisters. He was the oldest child of five," said aunt Lauren Goodwyn.
Balloons were released, a friend sang and his grieving mother put out a plea to end the violence.
"If you feel like you have to go out and avenge my son's death - don't do it. Don't do it," she said.
Less than an hour after Nikia Collins said those words another homicide happened on that same street.
Police are investigating another fatal shooting, this one on the 6000 block of Angora Terrace just down the street from the vigil.
It happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Officers say an 18-year-old man was shot in the head and neck.
Police have not said if this shooting has any connection to the shooting of Tauhid Collins.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps